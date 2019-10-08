GALVESTON
A man charged in an animal-cruelty and child-endangerment case last year was arrested again Monday and accused of trying to skip out on his day in court, police said.
Mario Salinas, 28, of Galveston, was arrested in September 2018 and accused of stabbing a cat to death and threatening to kill his longtime girlfriend.
Salinas was arrested after a call about a domestic disturbance. Responding officers said they found Salinas wearing clothes that were covered in blood, according to a police complaint.
Salinas initially told police his 4-year-old son had shot the family cat, Snowflake, with an AK-47 rifle, according to the complaint.
Another witness told officers Salinas had killed the cat with a knife, however.
Police at the time, however, said the young boy had fired a rifle left unattended on a bed in Salinas' home, according to the complaint.
Salinas had taken the rifle and other guns out of a safe during an argument with his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
In September, Salinas' bond was revoked because he failed to show up for a mandatory drug screening, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear in the 122nd District Court on Sept. 27 for a pretrial conference, but didn't appear for that either, according to a police complaint released on Tuesday.
A new felony warrant was issued for bail jumping, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Galveston Police Department officers arrested Salinas on Monday, officials said.
Salinas was held Tuesday afternoon in the Galveston County Jail on $260,000 bond, according to jail records.
