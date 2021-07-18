CRYSTAL BEACH
A woman was charged Saturday with hitting her boyfriend with a wine glass and cutting his eye.
Delmis Gonzales, 37, was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of aggravated assault, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened on West Lane in Crystal Beach, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
A helicopter crew flew the man to a hospital about noon for medical treatment, Trochesset said.
The sheriff's office didn't name the victim.
Gonzales was held Saturday in the Galveston County Jail on $80,000 bond.
