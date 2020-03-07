GALVESTON
Police on Saturday were searching for people involved in an incident in which a car hit a pedestrian and another person fired a shot.
A man driving a car at 36th and Ball streets about 11 a.m. hit a person who was walking with a group of people, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
A person in that group of pedestrians fired a pistol and everyone at the scene except the female passenger of the vehicle fled before first responders arrived, Hancock said.
Police as late as 4 p.m. were still looking for people involved in the incident and didn't know of any injuries, Hancock said. Police believe that all the people involved in the incident knew each other, Hancock said.
No charges had been filed Saturday evening, Hancock said.
