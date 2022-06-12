TEXAS CITY

A child drowned at a pool at a Texas City apartment complex on Saturday evening, police said.

Police were called to the Terraces at 2602 Apartments, 2602 21st St. N., because of a drowning, police said.

Police didn't identify the child who drowned, or provide any other information about the incident.

The apartment complex has an in-ground pool with a fence and walls surrounding it.

The drowning remained under investigation on Sunday, police said. 

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

