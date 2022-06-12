Child drowns in Texas City pool, police say By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEXAS CITYA child drowned at a pool at a Texas City apartment complex on Saturday evening, police said.Police were called to the Terraces at 2602 Apartments, 2602 21st St. N., because of a drowning, police said.Police didn't identify the child who drowned, or provide any other information about the incident.The apartment complex has an in-ground pool with a fence and walls surrounding it.The drowning remained under investigation on Sunday, police said. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Apartment Complex Police Drowning Law Pool Texas City Ground Incident Locations Texas City John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan charged with drunk driving after fatal Sunday crash in San LeonWoman alleging sexual assault countersues Galveston County developerMan arrested after shooting in League CityMan arrested in May 20 Texas City shooting deathBattleship foundation sees 'divine intervention' in dry dock arrival in GalvestonGalveston golf cart rentals hope new rules create clarityAfter running to abolish treasurer, Dugie's future paychecks questionedAsian shares mixed after rate jitters tumble on Wall StreetMan arrested in connection to Texas City woman found dead in carInvestigations ongoing for burglaries at Clear Creek High School Collections"Flamingos" flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradeCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueInsects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest PyramidLocal LULAC Chapter hosts vigil for Uvalde victimsStatue of League City’s namesake dedicated Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (107) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) When is enough, enough? (63) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (52)
