Officials seek help identifying woman who died on roadside By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 5, 2022 TEXAS CITYThe Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office is seeking help identifying a women police found early Friday morning. Police found the woman unresponsive about 3: a.m. near 320 Third Ave. N., said John "D.J." Florence, chief investigator for the medical examiner's office. Emergency responders tried to revive her, but she died, he said. The woman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 250 pounds, Black and between 40 and 60 years old, he said. She was wearing a gray shirt with gray pants and a blue lanyard with a few keys around her neck, Florence said. She had a red hair cap in her pocket, he said. There were no signs of trauma on the woman's body, she said. People with information can call the medical examiner at 409-935-9275 or the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
