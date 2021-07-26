GALVESTON
Authorities on Monday released the name of a man who died Saturday at a Galveston marina.
Kingwood resident Alex Coogan, 27, fell off a boat at Pelican Rest Marina, 7819 Broadway in Galveston, around 10 a.m. Saturday, police said. Although witnesses tried to find Coogan, police recovered his body two hours later, police said.
A cause of death has not been released. The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office planned to conduct an autopsy Monday, officials said.
On Saturday, witnesses described seeing a speeding vessel outside the marina causing a large wake, which may have contributed to the incident, police said. As of Monday, no one had been charged in connection to Coogan’s death.
At least six people have drowned in waters around Galveston Island this year, making Coogan the seventh if his cause of death is determined to be drowning.
This also is a record-breaking summer for the county, where at least 15 people have drowned, according to authorities.
