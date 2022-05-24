A man witnessed the shooting death of Mitchell Chuoke Jr. and called the sheriff's office, according to a probable cause affidavit Kimble County prosecutors released Tuesday.
Chuoke, a prominent Texas City businessman, died Friday at the family’s Kimble County ranch and his son, Mitchell Chuoke III, 36, was arrested and charged with murder, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Kimble County deputies were called to the ranch by a man who said he saw a son kill a father, according to the affidavit. The man told a deputy who arrived at the ranch that he’d witnessed the incident and directed law officers to the backyard, where they found Chuoke dead of gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.
Chuoke Jr. had been shot several times, according to DPS.
Chuoke III was being held on $1 million bond, according the DPS.
Chuoke Jr., 68, was the president of Mitchell Chuoke Plumbing Inc., a Galveston-based company founded by his father.
The plumbing company has been involved in a number of major projects in Galveston and Harris counties, including the Galveston Island Convention Center, the Palisade Palms condominium complex and Discovery Green Park in Houston, according to the company’s website.
Chuoke III shared a home address in Texas City with his father, according to available public records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.