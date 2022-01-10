SAN LEON

Law enforcement officials have identified Sang Nguyen, 66, as the person killed in a Sunday morning shooting that began with an argument. 

Officials also arrested and charged Tuan Anh Tran, 52, with murder Sunday, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. 

Deputies were called to the 600 block of Ninth Street in response to reports of a man being shot, Trochesset said.

When emergency responders found the man, they began CPR, he said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:48 a.m., he said. 

Two men had gotten into an argument the night before while drinking, Trochesset said.

A man fled from the shooting and deputies arrested him at the corner of FM 517 and Avenue S, Trochesset said. Deputies also took a handgun from the arrested man, he said. 

Officials still were investigating the exact events leading up to the shooting, Trochesset said. 

As of Monday afternoon, Tran was in the Galveston County Jail with a $125,000 bond, according to jail records. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription