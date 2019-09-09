SANTA FE
A trial is set to begin this week for a man accused of attacking a woman with a machete, breaking her neck and severing her finger.
Michael Dewey Sirratt, 37, of Santa Fe, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another count of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
Sirratt was arrested in August 2018 when officers arrived at the 5300 bock of FM 646 in response to a report of a man attacking a woman with a machete, according to a police complaint.
Sirratt walked toward the officers with a machete, stopped, turned away and began to yell “Praise Jesus,” according to the complaint.
Two officers then used their Tasers to shock and arrest him, according to the complaint.
The woman suffered a broken neck, a severed finger and several cuts, according to police.
Sirratt also was charged with resisting arrest after that incident, but that charge is listed as awaiting felony disposition in court records.
