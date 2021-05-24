LEAGUE CITY
A Houston man last week was sentenced to 80 years in prison for his role in a 2017 murder in League City, officials announced.
A jury late Friday found John Houston Wells, 33, guilty of one count of murder in connection to the death of Clarence James Humphrey, 34, Assistant District Attorney Brent Haynes said.
Humphrey died in July 2017 outside his girlfriend’s home in the 4000 block of Palomar Lane in League City, officials said. He was shot multiple times.
Security cameras captured Wells and two other men confronting Humphrey as he approached the front door of the home, Haynes said. Humphrey defended himself, but Wells and the other two men shot him several times.
Investigators believe the shooting might be connected to narcotics, Haynes said.
Wells will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, Haynes said.
