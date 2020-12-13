LEAGUE CITY
A League City woman was arrested Saturday and charged with manslaughter after an early morning crash that killed a Dickinson man, according to the League City Police Department.
Jaqueline Norton, 35, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in a crash at the intersection at FM 646 and West Walker Street at 2:31 a.m. on Saturday.
The crash killed Rene Fuegos Diaz, 57, of Dickinson, police said.
Norton is accused of running a red light and striking Fuegos Diaz's car as it was moving through the intersection, police said. He died at the scene.
Norton showed signs of intoxication after the crash, and police obtained a warrant to take a blood sample from her following the crash, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.
The crash is still under investigation. As of Sunday morning, police hadn't determined where Norton was coming from before the crash, Griffith said.
Norton was held on $80,000 bond. She was no longer listed in custody of the Galveston County Jail as of Sunday morning, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.