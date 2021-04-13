TEXAS CITY
Police have arrested a man they allege is connected to a January shooting at a Stuttgarden Tavern, officials said.
Oliver Charles Scott, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct by discharging a weapon and unlawful carrying a weapon on alcoholic premises for Oliver Charles Scott, 30, Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department, said.
Scott’s bond is set at $1 million for all four charges, Bjerke said.
No one was injured in the January shooting that took place during an argument, police said.
Officers at about 7:26 p.m. on Jan. 13 received a call about shots fired at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, officials said. Investigators quickly learned a possible suspect had left the scene.
Witnesses told police two men got into an argument, during which one man pulled a gun and began firing inside the restaurant, police said.
The man who pulled the gun then fled in a vehicle, police said.
