TEXAS CITY
A shooting Tuesday morning in Texas City that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition that was initially investigated as a possible murder-suicide is now being treated as a homicide and aggravated assault, police said Wednesday.
Police responded to a call at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday from a witness who reported seeing blood in a car parked in an alley in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman in the car, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man, later identified as 29-year-old Austin Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old woman was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in critical condition.
“The scene was originally believed to be a murder-suicide attempt, but during the course of the investigation and information collected at the scene, detectives are now treating it as a homicide and aggravated assault investigation,” according to a statement released Wednesday by the Texas City Police Department.
Voicemails left with a police spokesman inquiring about more details had gone unanswered by Wednesday afternoon.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Texas City Police Department criminal investigation division at 409-643-5720.
Also, the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges filed in this case. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 409-945-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
(0) comments
