GALVESTON
Police on Monday were working to identify a woman whose body was found in the water of Offatts Bayou, the Galveston Police Department said.
Her body was found on the north shore of the bayou, at the edge of a field near the intersection of Teichman Road and Harborside Drive, police said.
The woman was dead when officers arrived at about 11:15 a.m., officers said. A cause of death wasn’t immediately released, but police said they didn’t suspect foul play.
Police and the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office offered few identifying details, except to say the woman was Black. More information might be released today, officials said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
