An anonymous tip and an especially keen sense of smell led police to spend a day last week digging around an empty island field.
The Galveston Police Department on Tuesday said the March 2 investigation at 23rd Street and Avenue P 1/2 didn’t uncover any human remains on site but unearthed some small animal bones.
Still, police said the search was justified because of a discovery that was made at the same site years ago.
In December 1996, a man’s body was found in the same spot where police were digging, Galveston Police Department detective Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.
When police last week received an anonymous tip about a body being found at the address, they knew about the decades-old discovery but wanted to rule out “any possibilities of another potential victim.”
That’s where the dog comes in. A dog from the Alpha Search and Recovery, a Houston-based nonprofit team, was taken to the site to see whether it could detect any human remains in the area. The dog, a shepherd mix named Havok, gave a “positive alert,” which prompted police to launch the full-scale dig investigation.
After that excavation turned up nothing but small animal bones, investigators decided there was nothing to find and the dog was simply very good at what it does.
“It is a true testament of the Alpha S.A.R.’s K-9 abilities to locate the exact location of human remains that were recovered over 25 years ago,” Gaspard said.
(1) comment
Good dog!
