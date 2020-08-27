GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department has identified a man found dead near an island motel as Abner Gutierrez and is investigating the death as a homicide, police said.
Gutierrez, 19, was found about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a vehicle parked in the northwest corner of the parking lot at Motel 6, 7404 Broadway, police department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
The motel manager called police, Papillion said.
Galveston investigators believe the death was an isolated event and is investigating it as a homicide, Papillion said.
Police haven't yet released Gutierrez's cause of death.
People with information about Gutierrez should call police at 409-765-3770 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
