Haze over Galveston County is smoke from Abilene fire By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 18, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A wildfire burns in Eastland County, Texas on THursday, March 17, 2022. Smoke from the fire drifted into Galveston County, 400 miles away, on Friday morning COURTESY/ Texas A&M Forest Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONA haze over Galveston County and much of the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday morning was caused by a wildfire hundreds of miles to the west.A cold front that passed through Thursday night brought smoke from wildfires in Eastland County, which is between Abilene and Fort Worth, according to the National Weather Service.Four separate wildfires in Eastland County had engulfed about 40,000 acres of land, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.As of Friday morning, about 2 percent of the fires had been contained.Locally, the smoky conditions will dissipate through the afternoon, but could return tonight, according to the weather service.Some local cities have sent out public messages about the smoke. The city of League City asked people not to call 911 "unless you actually see a fire or smoke coming from a building or area." John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. 