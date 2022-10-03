70 year old dies in custody of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Oct 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA 70-year-old man died Saturday at The University of Texas Medical Branch while in the custody of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.The yet-to-be identified inmate had been held at the county jail for about a week, Trochesset said.The Texas Rangers and the district attorney have been contacted about the death, Trochesset said."The inmates heart rate dropped to 40s when we had EMS transport him to the hospital," Trochesset said.The cause of the death still is unknown, Trochesset said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Death Henry Trochesset Social Services District Attorney Sheriff Galveston County Texas Rangers Custody Inmate Locations Galveston County Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan accused in fatal DWI crash in Galveston released from hospital, charged with murderBody found in dumpster at Galveston's Austin Middle SchoolPolice raid downtown island store, seize $88,591 in suspect merchandiseWith net worth of $7.7 billion, Fertitta becomes a Galveston firstThree charged in two La Marque shootings, police sayRaimer's statements inspire hard-edged letter from UT SystemGuest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I amWhataburger plans Santa Fe restaurant; PJ's Coffee and more plan League City locationsTexas City man gets 60 years for brutalizing captive womanUTMB chief diversity officer departs months before Raimer's resignation CollectionsCrustacean celebration takes over downtown GalvestonPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crashLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationPuppy lounge popular at travel summitMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victimsCompetition heats up at annual firefighter games CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (129) Guest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (123) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) 'Fascism' column was right for all the wrong reasons (56) Busing immigrants reveals an ugly, distorted soul (55) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (48)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.