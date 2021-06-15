FRIENDSWOOD
The son of retired NFL star Vince Wilfork was arrested last month and charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of his fathers' jewelry.
The items, which police allege were sold after being stolen, include two Super Bowl championship rings the elder Wilfork won while playing for the New England Patriots.
D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 23, of Friendswood, was arrested May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office released a police complaint about the charges against Holmes-Wilfork on Monday.
On May 10, Vince Wilfork reported he was missing several items of jewelry, including two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring he won while playing fo the Miami Hurricanes. He also was missing expensive necklaces, bracelets and earrings, according to the complaint.
Wilfork played for the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans during his 13-year NFL career. He was named to five Pro Bowls and retired
Wilfork discovered the items were missing in May 2020 while packing up his Friendswood home for a move, according to the complaint. But Wilfork didn't immediately report the items as stolen, because he thought they might have been packed away or in storage at his second home in Florida, according to the complaint.
Earlier this year, however, Wilfork received a message from a Patriots fan, who alerted him that a person was claiming to have acquired Wilfork's championship rings and had posted information about them in a memorabilia group online.
Wilfork was able to reach the person who claimed to own the rings. That person said he had bought the jewelry from Holmes-Wilfork son in May 2020, paying $62,000 for them.
The rings were turned in to the Friendswood Police Department after they were reported stolen, according to the complaint.
Friendswood Police Department arrested D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork on May 22. His bond was set at $300,000. He was no longer listed in custody at the jail as of Tuesday morning.
(1) comment
" ........,but that the scripture may be fulfilled, He that eateth bread with me hath lifted up his heel against me."....John 13:18
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.