LA MARQUE
Police have identified the 14-year-old boy killed in an auto-pedestrian crash March 5 as Ricky Rojas, officials said.
Rojas was killed when a 2008 Ford Mustang struck him near the 500 block of FM 519, police said.
Investigators believe three juveniles, including the victim, were walking in the right lane of FM 519 just before 6 p.m., police said.
Rojas pushed the other two juveniles out of the road just before he was struck by the vehicle, police said.
The driver of that vehicle is cooperating and provided a blood sample the night of the crash, police said.
Conditions were foggy with an approaching rainstorm that night, police said.
An investigation continues.
