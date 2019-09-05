LEAGUE CITY
Police on Thursday asked the public to help identify four men involved in the pre-dawn robbery of a home in an upscale west-side neighborhood that investigators believe was targeted because of the homeowners’ business.
Residents of the house in the 4900 block of Hollow Lane own several payday loan-type businesses and usually take cash home at the end of each day to deposit the next, said Matt Maggiolino, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
But because of the Labor Day weekend, the family didn’t have money at home as usual, and the only items reported stolen were cell phones and jewelry, Maggiolino said.
“Obviously, the robbers had some form of inside information,” Maggiolino said. “That’s why we believe they were targeted.”
Security video shows one man, wearing a mask, body armor and a baseball hat and carrying a handgun, break through the back door of the home. Three other men with various firearms walk in after him, the video shows.
“The men then robbed the occupants and departed the same way they entered, with one of the suspects falling into the pool of the victim’s home.”
The victims reported the robbery Tuesday after the four men left the residence, Maggiolino said. Investigators aren’t sure how many people were at the home during the robbery, but a large family and several other people were in the seven-bedroom home.
The Enclave is part of the Magnolia Creek subdivision on the west side of League City. Many homes in the neighborhood appear new and many empty lots still bear “sold” signs.
Police later tracked the cell phones to south Houston, where they had been discarded, he said.
Police found the cell phones because family members tracked them using software applications for doing so, Maggiolino said.
No one was injured in the robbery, he said.
(1) comment
What a bunch of idiots. I hope they are arrested and put in jail for a long time!
