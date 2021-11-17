A Galveston man who ran down then shot a drug rival in a mid-island neighborhood will spend as many as 60 years in prison.
A jury Monday found Roshawn Crookshank, 44, guilty of murder in the death Raymond Anderson. The jury sentenced Crookshank to up to 60 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
Crookshank killed Anderson on Feb. 19, 2019, in what prosecutors called the final act in a feud over drugs.
Crookshank hit Anderson with an SUV while Anderson was walking across Avenue K near 27th Street about 10 a.m. Anderson ran into the backyard of a nearby house. Crookshank chased Anderson and shot him six times, including once in the head, according to prosecutors.
Crookshank and Anderson had been feuding about drugs, prosecutors said.
Three months before the shooting, Crookshank had tried to steal crack cocaine from Anderson and then told other people he planned to kill Anderson, according to prosecutors.
Crookshank was identified as a suspect shortly after the shooting but wasn't arrested until five months later. The day after the shooting, Crookshank's SUV was found burning behind a Seawall hotel. He was eventually found hiding in Mexia, a small Central Texas town about 40 miles east of Waco.
He was held at the Galveston County Jail from the time of his arrest under his trial, which began Nov. 10.
Crookshank has a lengthy criminal history, with seven other felony arrests in Galveston County dating back to 1994, according to county court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.