LEAGUE CITY
The family of a League City woman is asking for help finding her and said they were worried they hadn't heard from her in more than a week.
Caroline Gaddis, 39, was last seen in Galveston on March 18, according to her mother, Judy Gaddis.
Gaddis' family asked EquuSearch to help get the word out about her disappearance, said Tammy Phillips, a spokeswoman for the group headquartered in Dickinson.
It's unclear as of Tuesday if Gaddis went missing on her accord or for some other reason, Phillips said.
"At this point, anything is possible," Phillips said. "Her family is very concerned."
According to reports, Gaddis was last seen leaving work in Galveston on Friday, March 18.
Her parents became worried about her when her workplace, a mental health counseling agency in Galveston, called them on March 22 to ask whether they knew where she was.
Gaddis' employer said her supervisor received a text message Gaddis' number March 21 saying she was sick and wasn't coming to work, according to news reports. Judy Gaddis believed her daughter sent the text message, because it went directly to her supervisor.
No one had been able to reach Caroline Gaddis by phone since that message, Judy Gaddis said.
When Caroline Gaddis didn't attend a staff meeting the next day, the agency became worried, Judy Gaddis said. Caroline Gaddis hadn't asked for any extended time off and didn't have a history of missing work, Judy Gaddis said.
Police performed a welfare check at Caroline Gaddis' League City apartment, but there was no signs of a struggle, police and her family said. Judy Gaddis said a suitcase she gave to her daughter appeared to be missing, but she wasn't sure whether it had been packed and taken or whether her daughter had simply thrown it away.
The League City Police Department has taken a report about Gaddis' disappearance, but as of Tuesday evening didn't consider her a missing person under the definition set by Texas law, officials said
Under the state's definition, a person older than 18 years old can be called missing if they are under proven physical or mental disability; if the person's safety is in doubt; is unemancipated as defined by law; or is missing after a catastrophe.
Police haven't made direct contact with Gaddis, officials said.
Gaddis' car was seen on traffic cameras near Longview, Texas, on March 18, according to the League City Police Department. Police said Gaddis' family told them she has friends in that area, and had spent time there before.
Caroline Gaddis lived in the Dallas area for about eight years, Judy Gaddis said.
Judy Gaddis said her daughter was known to take long drives, but had never cut off communications before, she said.
"The biggest concern here is that her work supervisor said that she has always been there," Judy Gaddis said. "She has never just left them high and dry. She's always either asked for time off or called in sick."
Gaddis is single and doesn't have any children, Phillips said.
The EquuSearch post said Gaddis might "have communicated with family via text" on March 21, but that her whereabouts were still unknown.
Gaddis is described as having long brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion.
Her vehicle was a dark blue, 2018 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate MBZ-7403.
Equusearch asked anyone with information about Gaddis to call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566 or EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
