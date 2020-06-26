GALVESTON
A man was charged Thursday morning in connection with a shooting and carjacking near East Beach.
Steven Anthony Torres, 23, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
Police were called to Boddeker Road near the East Beach entrance around 2 a.m. Thursday about a man who was shot and a stolen vehicle, Papillion said.
Police found a man, 44, with a gunshot wound who told officers that two people he had given a ride from Pasadena had stolen his car, Papillion said.
The man told police he had offered to give two people a ride to the island and when they reached Galveston, the passengers gave the man directions to an isolated area, Papillion said.
The man told police he started getting concerned about the long, dark road and asked the people to leave his car, Papillion said.
He told police the man shot him in the leg with a handgun and stole his 2004 Chevy pickup truck, Papillion said.
The man was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Papillion said.
Police found the vehicle and arrested the man and a woman inside, Papillion said. The woman was released without charges, she said.
Torres is being held on a $150,000 bond, according to the Galveston County Jail.
