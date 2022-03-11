A city-owned gun range at Galveston's municipal airport was shut down this week after two officers were wounded, incoming Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said.
The injuries happened Wednesday at Scholes International Airport, 2115 Terminal Drive, Balli said.
Members of the department's SWAT team were training and one officer fired a bullet at a target down the range, Balli said. The bullet either ricocheted off the steel target or a piece of the target broke off and came back toward the officer, Balli said.
The shrapnel hit two other officers, Balli said. One was hit in the hand and the other in the forearm. Both were standing behind the officer who fired the shot, Balli said
The injuries were minor, Balli said. The officers were treated at an urgent care clinic and released the day of the incident, he said. Neither will miss time at work.
Nevertheless, the range was shut down as the city investigates what happened and how to prevent similar accidents in the future, Balli said.
"You worry about something like that affecting an eye, and that would be terrible," Balli said. "We're going to do an investigation to figure out why this occurred and then go from there."
There was no reason to believe the officers weren't following range rules, but that will be determined by the investigation, Balli said.
The range won't be used for training for now. If needed, the police department could use the College of Mainland range or other locations for training.
(1) comment
Something similar thing happened to Ralphie Parker.
