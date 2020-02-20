GALVESTON
A Galveston County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Texas City man on capital murder charges in the November stabbing death of a San Leon man.
Shane Daniel, 32, was arrested in November after the death of James “Scrappy” Jackson, owner of a scrap metal business.
Daniel was initially arrested and accused of stealing Jackson’s truck and was later charged in his death, according to police. Tuesday’s grand jury decision affirmed the capital murder charges filed against Daniel in December.
The indictment accuses Daniel of stabbing Jackson during a robbery attempt, one of the criteria that allow a capital murder charge in Texas.
Capital murder is punishable by the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Daniel has been in custody at the Galveston County Jail since Nov. 21. His bond was denied, according to jail records. Daniel’s next scheduled court hearing is March 31.
