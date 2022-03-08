GALVESTON
The man accused of killing a girl, a teenager and a young woman more than 20 years ago will face trial in Brazoria and Galveston counties, officials said on Tuesday evening.
William Reece on Tuesday was transported to Texas from Oklahoma, where he already has been sentenced to death for one murder, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement.
Reece is accused of killing Laura Kate Smither, 12, Jessica Cain, 17, and Kelli Cox, 20. Prosecutors in two counties intended to fully try him for their murders, Roady said.
“The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office is working closely with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office, and both intend to vigorously prosecute Reece and hold him accountable under the law,” Roady said.
Reece, 62, was being held at the Friendswood jail Tuesday evening, Friendswood Police Chief Robert Wieners said.
He was taken to Friendswood because that department was the last Texas agency to have custody of Reece before he was sent to Oklahoma for trial, Wieners said.
“The detainer stipulated that Reece would go up and take care of his charge and then he’d be returned to the state of Texas to the facility he was released from,” Wieners said.
Wieners said his department was waiting on direction from prosecutors on where Reece should be transferred next.
A Galveston County grand jury in 2016 indicted Reece for the murders of Smither and Cain. A Brazoria County grand jury indicted him for Cox’s murder the same year. The victims vanished within months of each other in 1997.
In 2015, the convicted serial kidnapper was charged with murder in the slaying of an Oklahoma woman.
The charge reignited investigations across Texas and in 2016 Reece led authorities to the bodies of Cain and Cox.
In 2015, prosecutors in Oklahoma charged Reece with murder and kidnapping in the death of Tiffany Johnston, 19, whose car was found abandoned in Bethany, Oklahoma, in July 1997.
One day later, investigators found her remains in a neighboring county. After the charge, Reece, who had been serving a 60-year prison sentence for abducting a Webster woman, started cooperating with law enforcement.
Cain had been missing since her father, C.H. Cain, found her pickup truck abandoned on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 45 near Omega Bay in August 1997.
Smither went missing after she left her Friendswood home for a jog in April 1997. Her decapitated body was found weeks later in a stormwater retention pond in Pasadena.
At the time of his indictment, Roady promised that Reece would be returned to Texas after his cases in Oklahoma were resolved. Reece was sentenced to death for Johnston’s murder in 2021.
