The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday suspended a search for a 26-year-old man who had been missing in the Gulf of Mexico since Thursday.
The man, who has not been named, was reported overboard from the Carnival Dream 47 miles southeast of Galveston on Thursday evening, Coast Guard officials reported.
Search crews covered more than 586 square miles throughout the two-day search, the Coast Guard said.
“With our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young man, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. “We would like to thank the three Good Samaritan vessels, along with our crews, who faced extreme weather conditions during the search due to Tropical Storm Olga.”
At the height of the storm, search crews endured winds up to 35 mph, 12-foot seas and low visibility, Lt. Cmdr. Damon said.
The search began Thursday evening when Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified that a 26-year-old man had gone overboard from the Carnival Dream.
The Carnival Dream is homeported in the Port of Galveston.
In a statement Friday, the cruise company said it had reviewed security camera footage from the ship, and that it appeared the man had jumped into the water from a stateroom balcony.
The Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark, Carnival Dream and three Good Samaritan vessels were involved in the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.