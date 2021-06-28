LEAGUE CITY
Workers found the skeletal remains of a man at a League City construction site Monday morning, police said.
The body is believed to be that of an Iraq War veteran reported missing last year.
The body was found in the 2100 block of Gun Range Road at about 7:20 a.m., according to the police department. The body was found on the site of a newly announced Amazon distribution center, officials said.
Workers clearing land at the site first found personal belongings, including a backpack, and then found a body in heavy vegetation about 100 yards north of the road.
Police forensic investigators and the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office are working the case.
Investigators said Monday afternoon they believed the body to be Aaron Balaban, a 36-year-old Iraq war veteran reported missing Feb. 10, 2020. Balaban was reported missing after he left his parents' home in the South Shore neighborhood.
Groups of people searched for Balaban on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, according to reports. He had gone missing earlier in the week, on the night before he was scheduled to appear in a district court on misdemeanor trespassing charges.
Balaban, an Army veteran who served a one-year deployment to Iraq, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, his family said.
Items found near the body led police to believe it is Balaban, police said. An official identification will be determined by the medical examiner's office.
Police haven't determined the cause or manner of the man's death, officials said.
Anyone with information about the case should call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.
