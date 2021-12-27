A man convicted of trying to escape custody during a 2019 arrest in Galveston is suing the former Galveston Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot him in an attempt to thwart the escape.
Dennis Benson was shot in the parking lot of the University of Texas Medical Branch in July 2019. In August of this year, Benson sued the county, the sheriff’s office and former deputy Edward Benividez for more than $1 million.
In the lawsuit filed in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Benson accused Benividez of using unnecessary force and causing serious bodily injury.
Benividez shot Benson after Benson attempted to escape custody.
Benson had been arrested in July 2019 on drug possession charges. After turning himself in for a warrant, Benson told deputies during booking that he had swallowed a bag of ecstasy. He was taken to the medical branch emergency room for treatment, according to the lawsuit.
Benividez was one of the deputies watching over Benson while he was in the hospital. According to Benson’s claim, while the two were walking down a hallway Benson performed a “football move” on Benividez and ran out of the building. Benividez chased Benson, who was still shackled, and fired two shots, according to court records.
One of the shots was accidental, according to court documents. In his own response to Benson’s lawsuit, Benividez admitted to accidentally firing his weapon as Benson was exiting the hospital. Benividez said in his response that he no longer works for the sheriff's office.
He then intentionally shot Benson to prevent him from escaping, according to the lawsuit. The shot hit Benson in the leg and ultimately caused him to have two toes amputated, according to the lawsuit.
Benson, who in 2020 was convicted on charges of escape while arrested and possession of a controlled substance, said he was on the ground when he was shot, having just tripped over a concrete barrier.
Benson’s lawsuit also accuses the sheriff’s office of not properly training or preparing deputies for how to deal with people who are trying to escape custody.
The lawsuit was filed in August. Benividez filed a response to the complaint last week and asked for the lawsuit to be sent to a jury to be decided.
In its own response, the county asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, saying in part that the county was immune to being sued.
(1) comment
Don't try and escape! Hopefully there's video to resolve this.
