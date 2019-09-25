GALVESTON
A woman found dead Tuesday on a West End beach was identified Wednesday.
Michelle Kahla, 42, of Beaumont, was found on the beach west of 8 Mile Road just before 6 p.m., according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
The cause of Kahla's death had not been determined Wednesday because the office had not yet conducted an autopsy, spokesman John "D.J." Florence said.
The Galveston Police Department's criminal investigations division was dispatched Tuesday to the beach where Kahla was found.
That's standard practice when the cause of a death is not clear, and there were no immediate signs of foul play, a police department spokesman said.
