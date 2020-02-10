LEAGUE CITY
League City authorities last week arrested a teenager in relation to a fire in a bathroom at Clear Falls High School, the city said Monday.
A 15-year-old was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with arson, according to the city.
The city did not release the name or other identifying information about the teenager.
The fire in a second-floor bathroom caused students and staff to evacuate Clear Falls High School on Jan. 30. The fire was extinguished by a staff member, but still caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the bathroom and an adjacent hallway, officials said.
No one was injured in the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.