GALVESTON
A Danbury man pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the 2017 death of a woman who was riding on a motorcycle with him when he crashed on a county highway.
Ricki Dewey Brooks, 61, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to county court records. Brooks was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but because of the terms of his plea agreement, he could be free on probation in six months, according to county court records.
Brooks in February 2018 was indicted on the same charge over the death of Susan Krenek, 49, of Danbury, on Nov. 5, 2017. Krenek was riding on a motorcycle driven by Brooks when he crashed in the 9800 block of FM 2004 in Hitchcock, according to police.
Krenek died at the scene.
Brooks was accused of being drunk when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, which caused Krenek to be ejected and killed, according to court documents.
As part of the plea deal, Brooks was made eligible for "shock probation," which allows him to be re-sentenced by a judge within 180 days of his original sentence.
The legal tool allows a prison sentence to be significantly reduced if a judge decides the "shock" of the prison sentence has inspired a person to reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.