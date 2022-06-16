A fast-food restaurant worker fought off an armed mugger as he was walking home from his job early Saturday morning, police said.
The man was struck in the head five or six times with a handgun, but managed to call 911 during the attack, police said. Soon after, officers found a blood-covered man, who they believe was the attacker, according to arrest documents.
Michael Broussard, 38, of Galveston, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of 69th Street and Stewart Road by a man who said he had been assaulted while walking home from his job at Whataburger.
The man said someone approached him while he was walking and pressed something against the back of his head, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man turned and threw a drink at the mugger and began fighting, according to the affidavit.
The man said the mugger was armed with a handgun and that he was struck in the back of the head several times before the mugger ran away, according to the affidavit.
Police stopped Broussard about a half mile from where the assault happened, according to the affidavit. Broussard was covered in blood and sweat and told police he’d been involved in a fight hours earlier at Menard Park, according to the affidavit.
The victim, however, identified Broussard as the attacker, according to the affidavit.
Broussard was held on $75,000 bond. He still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday morning.
