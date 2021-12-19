HITCHCOCK

A man was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault after following a couple home from a bar, according to police.

Myron Reevesford, 32, was arrested about 2 a.m. after another man was shot in the leg at an RV park in the 6200 block of Delany Road, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.

A man, woman and Reevesford got into an argument at a nearby bar and Reevesford was asked to leave, Smith said.

Reevesford is accused of waiting for the couple in the parking lot of the bar and following them when they drove away, Smith said.

The couple told police they called a relative when they thought they were being followed and decided to drive to that person's home, Smith said.

When they arrived, the man following them got out of a car and started shooting, Smith said.

The man who had been followed was shot in the leg, resulting in with non-life-threatening injuries, and taken to the hospital, Smith said.

A fourth person at the scene tackled the shooter to the ground, Smith said.

Reevesford was taken to the hospital, Smith said. Reevesford was still in the hospital later Sunday morning, Smith said. Bond was set at $50,000 for each charge, Smith said.

