LA MARQUE
One person is dead and another severely injured after a crash late Wednesday involving two motorcycles and a truck on FM 1764, police confirmed.
Two motorcyclists were driving west near the 6000 block of FM 1764 about 9:30 p.m. when one of them changed lanes and struck a pickup truck, said Sgt. Shelby Samuelson, of the La Marque Police Department’s crash team.
That collision caused that motorcycle to hit the second motorcycle, he said.
The driver of the first motorcycle died at the scene, Samuelson said.
That man has been identified as Keith Poston, 61, of Santa Fe, who died of blunt force trauma, said John “D.J.” Florence, spokesman for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The other motorcycle driver was airlifted to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital with life-threatening injuries, Samuelson said.
The driver of the truck was uninjured, said Evelyn Arredondo, spokeswoman for the La Marque Police Department.
Investigators suspect alcohol might have been a cause of the accident but won’t know definitively for several weeks, Samuelson said.
