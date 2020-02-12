TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Police Department on Wednesday identified the man who died Tuesday while in police custody.
Raven Adriane Vaughn, 29, of Kemah, was declared dead at HCA Mainland hospital in Texas City at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Vaughn was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Texas City Jail at 1:52 p.m., according the police department. He was arrested on Monday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Police have not said how exactly Vaughn died. A police spokesman on Tuesday said there were no signs of suicide or foul play.
On Wednesday, the police department announced the Texas Rangers would take over the investigation into Vaughn's death.
