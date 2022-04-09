A mother and child were wounded, the child seriously, in a shooting at the Tradewinds Apartments early Saturday morning, police said.
Police received a call about shots fired near the intersection of 13th Avenue North and 21st Street North at 1 a.m., Texas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Allen Bjerke said.
A second call came shortly from a woman who said she'd been hit by a bullet while inside her apartment at Tradewinds Apartments, 1919 13th Ave. North, Bjerke said.
When police arrived, they found the woman outside her apartment and began treating a gunshot wound to her leg, Bjerke said. The woman asked someone to go check on her child in the apartment, and officers found a 2-or 3-year-old girl in bed with several gunshot wounds, Bjerke said.
The child was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston hospital in critical condition and the woman, who is the child's mother, was transported in stable condition, Bjerke said.
Police don't have a suspect in custody and ask people with information to call the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409-643-5720. The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. People can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
