HIGH ISLAND
A 20-year-old Chambers County man was arrested last week and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection to a December crash that left one dead on Bolivar Peninsula, police said.
Apolinar Santana Ramirez, 20, of Stowell, was arrested Thursday and charged with the two felonies, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Santana Ramirez is accused of driving a Ford Explorer that crashed head on into a Jeep Cherokee on state Highway 124 about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, according to a police complaint.
Santana Ramirez crossed a double yellow line before crashing into the Jeep, according to the complaint. The crash killed the Jeep's driver, Justin Singletary, and injured a woman who was in the passenger seat, according to the complaint.
Santana Ramirez did not have a driver's license and did not have the SUVs headlights turned on at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.
He was held on $40,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Saturday, according to jail records.
