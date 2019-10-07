Texas City Police are questioning a 16-year-old La Marque boy in connection with two aggravated robberies and a homicide in Texas City on Sunday night.
The youth was found hiding beneath a house near Main St., or FM 519, near Franklin Street in La Marque, and surrendered peacefully to officers after 45 minutes of negotiation, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, police spokesman.
“Charges have not been filed at this time, but we feel this young man is a suspect in the case,” said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, police spokesman.
Police approached the juvenile at his parents’ La Marque home early Monday morning after officers recovered a white Nissan Maxima stolen Sunday night from the Costa Mariposa Apartments, 7555 Medical Center Dr., in Texas City.
The car belonged to Curtis Lee, 45, a resident of the apartments, who was gunned down and died at the scene, according to police.
“The cause of death was one gunshot wound to the head,” said John “D.J.” Florence, assistant medical examiner for Galveston County.
When officers approached the young man after locating the white Nissan, he fled on foot and police cordoned off a perimeter around the area where he ran, Bjerke said.
Galveston, La Marque and Texas City SWAT teams waited about three hours for 16-year-old to emerge until officers finally determined his exact location and talked him out.
Before the shooting at Costa Mariposa Apartments, a vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint from the Metro PCS store at Mall of the Mainland Shopping Center, 5320 FM 1765 in Texas City.
Texas City Police found that stolen red Honda Odyssey minivan at the apartment complex while investigating the homicide and a second carjacking.
If the suspect is charged, he will be remanded to custody at the juvenile justice holding facility off Atwater Road in Texas City, Bjerke said.
