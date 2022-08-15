GALVESTON

A man has been charged with a drunk-driving offence in connection with a crash involving a scooter and two cars that killed one person. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Locations

(3) comments

Albert S. Gonzales

Drunk Drivers should not be able to post bond until 72 hours after an accident. Let's give them time to dry out and think about their own life and how important it is to them. No one makes them drink and or do drugs.

Report Add Reply
Linda Bohn

A strong ticket issuing stand against drunk drivers might make a statement. The lack of code enforcement is unsettling.

Report Add Reply
Robert Dagnon

It is time for the City & GPD to stop blaming the victim and step up enforcement of the existing laws. Time for some drunk driving check-points - time for some stings at local bars to catch into intoxicated drivers. This has gone on for too long. Galveston as gotten a reputation of being soft on traffics offenses and drunk driving. Two accidents and five fatalities in just one week - all at the hands of drunk drivers. Let’s get the attention focused where it should be - on traffics offenses and drunk driving.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription