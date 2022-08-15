A man has been charged with a drunk-driving offence in connection with a crash involving a scooter and two cars that killed one person.
John David Bell, 49, of Galveston, died after a car crashed into a scooter he was riding near the intersection of Avenue U and 53rd Street about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
Yordany Ferrer, 35, of Houston, is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection to the death, according to Galveston County Jail records.
Police believe the crash happened when Bell was driving a blue scooter west on Avenue U, Papillion said. The scooter was stopped at a stop sign, she said. A black Chevy Silverado traveling south on 53rd Street was also stopped at a stop sign, she said.
When the scooter pulled into the intersection, a black Nissan Altima traveling north on 53rd Street ran the stop sign and hit the scooter, she said. Bell was ejected from the scooter and landed on the windshield of the Chevy, she said.
Emergency responders transported Bell to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where he died, she said.
An 88-year-old man in the Chevy was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
Ferrer was denied bond, according to jail records.
Drunk Drivers should not be able to post bond until 72 hours after an accident. Let's give them time to dry out and think about their own life and how important it is to them. No one makes them drink and or do drugs.
A strong ticket issuing stand against drunk drivers might make a statement. The lack of code enforcement is unsettling.
It is time for the City & GPD to stop blaming the victim and step up enforcement of the existing laws. Time for some drunk driving check-points - time for some stings at local bars to catch into intoxicated drivers. This has gone on for too long. Galveston as gotten a reputation of being soft on traffics offenses and drunk driving. Two accidents and five fatalities in just one week - all at the hands of drunk drivers. Let’s get the attention focused where it should be - on traffics offenses and drunk driving.
