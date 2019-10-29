HITCHCOCK
A man was charged with manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a July crash in Hitchcock that left one person dead.
Deputies arrested Raul Soto, 31, in Baytown on Tuesday afternoon, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The charge against Soto stems from a July 20 crash on FM 2004 in Hitchcock, Trochesset said.
Joanna Rackley, 58, of Brazoria, was killed when the car she was in was hit by an oncoming car that had swerved into wrong lane, according to the sheriff's office.
Four other people, including Rackley's husband and two grandchildren, were injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
More details about the charges against Soto were not immediately available. He was held on $40,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday evening, according to jail records.
Soto's booking photo was not available Tuesday evening.
