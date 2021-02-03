GALVESTON
A Galveston man was charged Tuesday in a deadly May crash on Harborside Drive.
Francisco Arieta, 70, of Galveston, was charged with manslaughter, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The May 28 crash killed Bradley Taylor, 50, of Deer Park, police said. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Harborside Drive and 51st Street.
Arieta is accused of driving recklessly and at an excessive speed, according to a police complaint. His driving made him unable to avoid debris in the road, which caused his vehicle to strike Taylor's vehicle, according to the complaint.
Arieta's car struck Taylor's truck head-on, according to police. A semi-truck behind Taylor's truck then crashed into both vehicles, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.