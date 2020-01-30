TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man arrested last year in connection to an armed robbery in Galveston was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison on a separate gun-related charge.
Douglas Dwayne Zeigler, 22, of Texas City, pleaded guilty to a single count of deadly conduct discharge firearm, according to court records. Zeigler was sentenced to five years in state prison.
He will be eligible for parole after serving 15 months in prison, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
The charge was the result of a Dec. 13, 2018, incident in which Zeigler and Rodrick Harbin Jr. shot at a house in Texas City, according to prosecutors.
Zeigler was previously arrested in connection to a robbery at a meat market in Galveston on Dec. 19, 2018. That robbery was one in a string of armed robberies in the city that happened on the island over the course of two months.
Zeigler and Harbin were arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault in relation to the meat market robbery. The charges against both men for that robbery were later dropped.
Harbin pleaded guilty to a deadly conduct discharge firearm charge for the shooting in December, according to court records. He was sentenced to four years in state prison, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.