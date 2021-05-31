CRYSTAL BEACH
Two people died in Galveston County waters Sunday in separate incidents on Bolivar Peninsula and off San Leon, Galveston County Henry Trochesset said.
The first drowning occurred Sunday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico off Monkhouse Drive near Crystal Beach, Trochesset said. A 24-year-old man went missing in the surf in the afternoon. He was found about 15 minutes after being reported missing but responders were unable to revive him, Trochesset said.
The second drowning was reported about 2 a.m., when emergency responders received a report about a woman missing after falling off a boat in Galveston Bay near Eagle Point and San Leon, Trochesset said.
The woman's body was found in the bay about 6 a.m., Trochesset said.
The sheriff's office didn't immediately release the names of the drowning victims because next of kin hadn't been identified, Trochesset said.
The deaths are the fifth and sixth reported drownings in Galveston County this year. Of the four other drownings, one occurred in the Gulf and the three others in the bay.
