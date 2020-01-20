GALVESTON
A fight inside a Galveston motel room last week led to a man being stabbed and a woman arrested for aggravated assault, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Theresa Sauceda, 34, of Galveston, was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The alleged assault happened at a motel in the 7400 block of Broadway on Thursday evening.
A man told police he was returning to his motel room after work when Sauceda forced her way inside to confront a woman who also was staying in the room, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sauceda accused the woman of stealing from her property and money, according to the complaint. When the man stepped between the women to try to calm the situation, he was slashed on the left forearm and stabbed near his right armpit, according to the affidavit.
The man punched Sauceda in the face and she left the room, according to the affidavit.
Police arrived shortly after the fight started and arrested Sauceda not far from the motel, according to the complaint.
Sauceda was held on $100,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.