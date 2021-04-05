GALVESTON
This time last year, as many people in Galveston County were sheltering in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, even local police agencies were trying to pitch in.
In the pandemic's first month, police agencies in the county reduced the number of arrests they were making, as officials attempted to reduce the population inside the Galveston County Jail to prevent the spread of COVID.
New data released by Galveston County on Thursday showed just how drastically arrests decreased in April 2020 and how short a time those decreases lasted.
In April 2020, the Galveston County Jail recorded just 558 bookings, according to the report from the Galveston County Personal Bond Office. In March of that year, there were 1,103 bookings and in February there were 1,271.
A decrease in arrests and bookings was part of an effort to keep the jail population down. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset asked local police departments to issue citations and warrants for some misdemeanor offenses instead of taking people to the jail.
The agencies did, but the decrease didn't last long, according to the data.
In May 2020, after a first round of shutdown orders ended, 1,394 arrests were reported. It was the highest one-month total in all of 2020.
Every other month of the year saw more than 1,060 bookings, according to the report. In October, more than 1,300 bookings were reported.
The decrease in arrests helped decrease the jail population to fewer than 800 inmates in April; to date, the population hasn't returned to its pre-pandemic levels.
As of Friday, there were 881 people in custody at the Galveston County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. At the beginning of March 2020, there were 992 inmates in the county jail.
