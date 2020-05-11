HITCHCOCK
A man died on Friday evening after crashing his bicycle while riding with his son in Jack Brooks Park, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The fatal crash happened about 4:30 p.m. on the mountain bike trails at the park, Trochesset said.
The man apparently was live-streaming or video recording his bike ride when the crash occurred, Trochesset said. The man suffered a head injury that caused his death, Trochesset said. No foul play is suspected.
The man was biking with son, but they were in separate parts of the park at the time, Trochesset said.
The man's name was not released on Monday. He was 56 years old, Trochesset said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
