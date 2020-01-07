GALVESTON
One man was arrested and another person still was at large Tuesday after an armed robbery at a Galveston apartment building on Monday, police said.
Markqule Johnican, 20, of La Marque, was arrested on multiple charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated robbery, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, and escape while arrested, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The charges stem from a robbery and manhunt that happened in neighborhoods south of Broadway on Monday evening.
The robbery happened at an apartment building in the 2700 block of Avenue Q at 3:40 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
A man told police he was working in the laundry room of the apartment building when he was approached by two men who threatened him with handguns and demanded his belongings, according to the affidavit.
The man called police after the two men took his wallet and left the laundry room, which sparked a manhunt in neighborhoods in the area, according to the affidavit.
Police initially spotted the men in an alley at Avenue P and 31st Street, according to the affidavit. The men ran and split up, and police stopped Johnican in the 3100 block of Avenue N, according to the affidavit.
After taking Johnican into custody, officers drove him back to the apartment building to be identified by the original victim, according to the affidavit.
While there, Johnican again attempted to run from police, according to the complaint. He was able to slip his handcuffs from behind his back to his front and ran from police again, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said. He was apprehended a second time after a brief chase, according to the complaint.
Police didn’t find the second man and still are investigating the robbery, Hancock said. The department hasn’t identified the second man and hadn’t released a description of him by Tuesday evening.
Johnican was held on $262,000 bond. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
