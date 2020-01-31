GALVESTON
Police are connecting an arrest this week to a string of sex crimes dating back to 2018, officers said Friday.
For more than a year, police received strikingly similar reports from women around the city about encounters with a flasher.
Callers told police a man had approached them in a vehicle, called out and then exposed himself before driving away. The incidents began in the fall of 2018, and police received at least three reports as recently as last month.
Police on Thursday arrested an island man and charged him with a felony and four misdemeanors related to at least four flashing incidents since 2018, according to the police department.
Guadalupe Ramon Mendez, 31, of Galveston, was charged with one count of indecency with a child and four counts of indecent exposure, according to the police department.
Police arrested Mendez after receiving a complaint on Jan. 8 from a woman who reported a man exposing himself to her while she was walking in the 2900 block of Avenue Q, according to a police complaint.
The woman was able to write down the license plate of the car the man was driving, according to the complaint.
The next day, police received another complaint, this one from Galveston County Crime Stoppers, about a man exposing himself to women in the area of 69th Street and Stewart Road.
On Jan. 14, police pulled that car over and took Mendez, who was driving, into custody, according to the complaint.
Police allege that during an interview Mendez told investigators he had exposed himself to woman at least six times in the past three months, according to the complaint.
The charges accuse Mendez of committing similar crimes for much longer than that, however, according to the complaint.
In following up the tip-line accusations against Mendez, police reviewed older reports of flashers and found two incidents in September and October 2018, during which a man in a gray SUV exposed himself to women, according to the complaint
Police matched the license plate from those old reports to a gray Jeep Liberty owned by Mendez’s girlfriend, with whom he resides with in Galveston, according to the complaint.
The indecency with a child charge is related to a Jan. 3 incident on 4th Street and Avenue F, in which a woman said a man approached her while she was getting into a car and exposed himself to her and her 1-year-old daughter, according to the complaint.
The woman told police the man had gotten so close to her with his car that she was unable to leave, according to the complaint.
Mendez was held on $26,000 bond and was still at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
